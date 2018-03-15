FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo, ESPN President John Skipper smiles during a news conference in New York. The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer. John Skipper told the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, March 15, 2018, “they threatened me.” Skipper says he understood the threat put himself, his family and his professional life at risk.
Report: ESPN president resigned over cocaine extortion plot

The Associated Press

March 15, 2018 01:12 PM

LOS ANGELES

The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer.

John Skipper told the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that "they threatened me." Skipper says he understood the threat put himself, his family and his professional life at risk.

He says he discussed the situation with Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger on Dec. 15, 2017, and they agreed Skipper "had placed the company in an untenable position." He resigned on Dec. 18 after leading ESPN since 2012, citing "a substance addiction."

Skipper says he used drugs recreationally and that it never impacted his work at ESPN.

He says he has undergone treatment for his substance use and hopes to re-enter sports media as a consultant.

