Report: ESPN president resigned over cocaine extortion plot

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2014, file photo, ESPN President John Skipper smiles during a news conference in New York. The former president of ESPN says he resigned from the sports network after an extortion plot by his cocaine dealer. John Skipper told the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, March 15, 2018, “they threatened me.” Skipper says he understood the threat put himself, his family and his professional life at risk. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo