Sports stars line up behind Putin, though some disagree

FILE In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks during a presidential candidate rally at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russian Olympic athletes Alina Zagitova, third right, and silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva fifth right, show support. Sports stars are united behind President Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid, or so his campaign would like Russians to think. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)