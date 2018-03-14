New Duggar lawsuit filed in Arkansas state court

Reality TV personality Josh Duggar has filed another lawsuit in Arkansas over the release of decade-old investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles.
Duggar filed his latest lawsuit against Springdale and Washington County in state court Friday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported .
City and county officials improperly publicized records of a 2006 juvenile investigation performed by the Springdale Police Department, acting in cooperation with the Arkansas State Police, according to the lawsuit.
"The facts included in said investigation were not a matter of public records and, in fact, were protected from disclosure by Arkansas state law," the lawsuit stated.
Never miss a local story.
The investigation spurred from an anonymous tip that Duggar fondled five girls in 2002 and 2003. A juvenile at the time, Duggar was never charged, but acknowledged wrongdoing in a statement released after media reports were published in 2015. His parents and two of the sisters later confirmed the actions.
Public disclosure of records that would otherwise have remained private has caused Duggar significant emotional distress, mental anguish and substantial lost income, the lawsuit stated.
Washington County Attorney Brian Lester declined to comment on grounds he hadn't yet seen the lawsuit. Springdale City Attorney Earnest Cate hasn't returned messages seeking comment.
The lawsuit essentially mirrors allegations Duggar made against the city and county in a federal lawsuit thrown out last year. That lawsuit alleged that Duggar's right to due process was violated and his privacy invaded.
A separate federal case by the four sisters continues on appeal regarding who among the defendants can be sued. The defendants are the same ones in Duggar's lawsuit.
The siblings were featured on the "19 Kids and Counting" reality show.
Comments