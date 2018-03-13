'Homer can help you': War veterans use ancient epics to cope

In this Feb. 12, 2018 photo, University of Vermont student veterans Thomas Moore, left, and Dan Wright, participate in a class studying Homer's "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" in Burlington, Vt. The Greek poet wrote in detail familiar to modern soldiers about the discipline of war and the difficulties many service members face when they return home. Homer-for-veterans is the brainchild of Dartmouth College classics professor Roberta Stewart, who is now hoping for a grant that will allow her to expand the idea nationwide. Wilson Ring AP Photo