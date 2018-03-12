Porn actress offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Trump

FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship. An attorney for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter to Trump's lawyer Monday, March 12, 2018, saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship. Bill Haber, File AP Photo