Report: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive for the first session of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Barack Obama and Netflix reportedly are negotiating a deal for the former president and his wife, Michelle, to produce shows exclusively for the streaming service. The proposed deal was reported Friday, March 9, 2018, by The New York Times, which cited people familiar with the discussions who were not identified. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo