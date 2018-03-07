Future of Arizona state fairgrounds, buildings under review

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2010 file photo, a lone worker is dwarfed by the beams of a ride as he and others dismantle a large ferris wheel at the Arizona State Fairgrounds midway after the close of the annual fair in Phoenix. Arizona officials say they're holding a public session on the future use of the state's aging fairgrounds. The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board, the state's historic preservation office and the governor's office will hold the first meeting Thursday, March 8, 2018, in the coliseum at the fairgrounds in downtown Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo