The Latest: Controversial candidate wins Lombardy presidency

Scrutineers count votes in a polling station in Rome, Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the end of the general election day in Italy. The campaign was marked by the prime-time airing of neofascist rhetoric and anti-migrant violence that culminated in a shooting spree last month against six Africans. While the center-right coalition that capitalized on the anti-migrant sentiment led the polls, analysts predict the likeliest outcome is a hung parliament. ANSA via AP Giuseppe Lami