Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 02, 2018 08:23 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Ross; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Andrew Pollack, father of student killed in Florida school shooting.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" —Navarro; Manchin; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio.

