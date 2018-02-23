Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 05:27 PM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Govs. John Kasich, R-Ohio, and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Dana Loesch, National Rifle Association spokeswoman; David Hogg and Ashley Kurtz, senior and teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Govs. Dannel Malloy, D-Conn., and Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sheriff Scott Israel of Broward County, Florida; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

