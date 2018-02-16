Magazine obtains ex-playmate's notes on alleged Trump affair

In this Feb. 14, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about domestic violence during a working session regarding the opportunity zones provided by tax reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo