Activists delay rebirth of Hawaii hotel with Elvis ties

FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Thirty Meter Telescope protesters walk on a road during a blockade that prevented TMT construction vehicles from driving up to the summit of Mauna Kea near Hilo on the island of Hawaii in Hawaii. In a similar vein, Native Hawaiian activists, who claim to be descendants of Kauai's last king, are occupying the closed Coco Palms Hotel on the island of Kauai, saying they have documents giving them the rights to the land, and are protesting the rebuilding of the hotel, where Elvis Presley's character got married in the film "Blue Hawaii." It has been closed since a hurricane tore through it in 1992. Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP, File Holly Johnson