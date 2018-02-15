How Abdul-Jabbar became Kareem and decided to talk about it

In this Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 photo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar poses in his office, in Newport Beach, Calif. Abdul-Jabbar has been a best-selling author, civil-rights activist, actor, historian and one of the greatest basketball players who ever lived. This fall Abdul-Jabbar will embark on a cross-country tour as part of “Becoming Kareem,” a stage show in which he’ll discuss his life, answer audience questions and talk about the key mentors in his life he says helped him achieve his goals along the way. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo