As Gaza deteriorates, Israel turns to world for help

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016 photo, Palestinians gather at the Qatari-funded Hamad City housing complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Four years ago, Israel inflicted heavy damage on Gaza’s infrastructure during a bruising 50-day war with Hamas militants. Now, fearing a humanitarian disaster on its doorstep, Israel is appealing to the world to fund a series of big-ticket development projects in the war-torn area. The banners show Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, left, and his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo