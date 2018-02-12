'Can you dig it?' Africa reality show draws youth to farming

In this Jan. 17, 2018 photo, former reality show contestant Leah Wangari inspects the mushrooms she is growing in her small mud hut in Kiambu, near the capital Nairobi, in Kenya. An unusual new reality TV show backed by the U.S. government is the first of its kind in Africa, training young adults from Kenya and neighboring Tanzania in farming and giving them plots to cultivate, with a $10,000 prize for the most productive. Sayyid Abdul Azim AP Photo