Ali at the center of any talk of activism by black athletes

FILE - In this April 28, 1967 file photo, heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali is escorted from the Armed Forces Examining and Entrance Station in Houston by Lt. Col. J. Edwin McKee, commandant of the station, after Ali refused Army induction. Ali never spent a day in prison for his actions even though he was sentenced to serve five years for draft evasion before the Supreme Court overturned his case on a technicality. But many black athletes have paid when taking a stand, or a knee, for speaking out for social or political change. Ali lost the heavyweight title and spent three years in forced exile from the ring. File AP Photo