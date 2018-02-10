Rose McGowan wishes 'solace' for family of late manager

FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Rose McGowan participates in the "Citizen Rose" panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. McGowan says it’s time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a “consensual” relationship. The actress was responding to Weinstein’s denial that he raped McGowan. McGowan told The Associated Press on Thursday that she wished Weinstein would “fall of the planet.” She added that “truth” and “reality” were on her side. Photo by Willy Sanjuan