Paintings at Vigo County Courthouse seeing renewed interest

A set of murals that has graced the Vigo County Courthouse for more than four years is getting renewed attention as the county marks its bicentennial.
The four paintings by local artist Bill Wolfe portray Saint Mother Theodore Guerin, one of only 11 people canonized for their work in the United States; county namesake Francis Vigo; a montage of more than 50 other historical figures; and a general history of Terre Haute and it's development as the "Crossroads of America."
In the days since the county marked its 200th birthday on Jan. 21 in a ceremony featuring the murals as a backdrop, the first floor of the courthouse rotunda has at times resembled an art gallery. Visitors are often seen admiring the murals and taking pictures.
"The murals are a real treasure for the community and serve as a great welcome when you enter our beautiful courthouse," said Marylee Hagen, executive director of the Vigo County Historical Society.
Never miss a local story.
Hagen and others have commented on how the murals brightened what had been a relatively dark area of the 1888 building.
While conducting research for the murals, Wolfe said he was surprised how many people have made an impact on the county, state, nation and the world.
"That's part of the reason for . painting these," he said, expressing hope children touring the courthouse can appreciate the impact people from a small city such as Terre Haute can have.
"You can come from a small town or small city anywhere in the USA and make an impact in this world if you set your life goals and aim high," he said.
The Guerin mural, the first to be completed, portrays the French nun's voyage to America aboard a ship and her founding of the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods as well as the college of the same name.
The Francis Vigo painting features the French fur-trader and American Revolution financier's journey from Europe, first to Spain, then to New Orleans and eventually to Vincennes. Vigo helped fund George Rogers Clark's capture of Fort Sackville from the British. The mural also includes a section about his visit to Terre Haute for the county's dedication.
Because that era pre-dated photography, Wolfe used local models, including historian Mike McCormick, Keith Ruble, then superintendent of Vigo County parks, sign painter John Hemminghouse, and himself, to portray Col. Vigo and contemporaries.
"It was kind of a cool way of getting myself into the mural," Wolfe said.
The third mural is a montage of political and business leaders, artists, educators and sports figures. They include five-time presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs, basketball legends Larry Bird and John Wooden; baseball's Tommy John and Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown; "Desiderata" author Max Ehrmann; businessman and Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Tony Hulman; and fellow artists Gilbert Wilson, Janet Scudder and Omar "Salty" Seamon.
Wolfe used some of Seaman's brushes, given to Wolfe by Seaman's wife, to paint the watercolor artist.
Some figures are more obscure, such as silent film actress Valeska Suratt; vaudeville comedienne Rose Melville; early 20th century football player Paul Moss; Edison Oberholtzer, founder of the University of Houston; longtime Cal Tech President Lee Dubridge; and Grace DeVaney, the first female high school principal in the state.
Thinking he was finished after 53 portraits, Wolfe signed the painting only to have another figure come to mind.
"I thought, 'I can't leave this without Bobby "Slick" Leonard.'" Wolfe painted Leonard, the former basketball player and Indiana Pacers coach who is now part of the team's radio broadcasts, over his signature and then re-signed the mural elsewhere.
A key identifying all of those featured in the mural is being developed, Wolfe said.
The final mural is devoted to an overall picture of the county. It features Fort Harrison with portraits of William Henry Harrison and Zachary Taylor, who commanded the fort when it was attacked by six native American tribes.
Commerce is represented by 19th century businessman Chauncey Rose, coal mines, trains, cable cars, steamboats and canal boats and the "Crossroads of America" historical marker at the longtime intersection of U.S. highways 40 and 41. Clabber Girl baking powder, the Coca-Cola bottle and Champagne Velvet beer are also portrayed.
Each mural includes a bell: the courthouse bell funded by Col. Vigo, a ship's bell in the Saint Mother Theodore Guerin painting and a train bell in the "Crossroads." The montage of historical figures includes not an actual bell but Gregory Bell, gold medal winner in the long jump in the 1956 Olympics.
Wolfe's paintings and sculptures representing historical figures can be found throughout the Wabash Valley.
"It's a great honor for me," he said. "I love local history so to be able to do paintings and sculptures and have them honor people who have left a legacy for Vigo County, I'm proud to be a part of that. In a way, by honoring these people, I feel like I'm leaving a legacy of my own."
The murals can be viewed at no cost during regular courthouse hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors are required to pass through the building's regular security check, including a metal detector.
___
Source: (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star
___
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com
This is an Indiana Exchange story shared by the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star.
Comments