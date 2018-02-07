Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims

FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men. The college on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, said it will revoke Wynn’s honorary degree and remove his name from both an outdoor plaza and a scholarship fund. The school will also rescind Cosby’s honorary degree. The school says it has been a century since it took away an honorary degree but that “credible” allegations against the men warranted the action. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo