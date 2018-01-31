Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client’s statement on Jan. 30, 2018. Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo