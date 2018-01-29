Celebrities

NYPD: Man throws laptop at officer after trying to steal gun

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 01:07 AM

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department says an officer standing guard outside Madison Square Garden before the Grammy Awards was attacked by a man who hit her in the face with a laptop.

The NYPD says Officer Magna Kamara was working security in midtown Manhattan Sunday when she was approached by a stranger, who attempted to grab her gun from its holster.

The man fled after he was unable to grab the gun, and Kamara gave chase. In the pursuit, the suspect threw a laptop at Kamara and hit her in the head.

Kamara was able to subdue the man and take him into custody.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both were taken to Bellevue hospital, where Kamara was treated for head wounds and the man was given a psychiatric evaluation. He faces assault charges.

  Comments  