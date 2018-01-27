Saudi prince freed amid corruption probe veiled in secrecy

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2014 file photo, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal waves as he arrives at the headquarters of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Three associates of Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal say the billionaire investor has been released after nearly three months in detention at a luxury hotel as part of an anti-corruption sweep. The associates told The Associated Press that the prince was released on Saturday Jan. 27, 2018. Majdi Mohammed, File AP Photo