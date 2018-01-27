Ex-colleagues call new US attorney in Manhattan apolitical

This June 6, 2017 photo provided on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, shows Federal Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman. Donald Trump's pick to become the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan is a Republican, a law partner of Rudy Giuliani, and was reportedly interviewed personally by the president before getting the job. But people who know Berman say he will keep politics out of an office that has long prided itself on independence from Washington. Courtesy Geoffrey Berman via AP)