Democrats eye scrapping New Mexico's $50M film spending cap

Democratic state lawmakers want to eliminate New Mexico's annual $50 million cap on film incentive spending but the future of the proposal is unclear.
A bill eliminating the cap is moving through the New Mexico House and comes after state officials reported the film and television industry contributed more than a half-billion dollars to New Mexico's economy in 2016.
Rep. Bill McCamley, a Las Cruces Democrat, says there was a direct correlation between the money the state spent on incentives and the return it got.
But Rep. Rebecca Dow, a Truth or Consequences Republican, says she sees the tax credit as going to some of the wealthiest people in the world.
Never miss a local story.
Data from the New Mexico Film Office show film and television productions contributed $505 million to the state's economy in 2016. That included 61 major productions.
Comments