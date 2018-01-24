Nashua arts center proposal clears budget committee hurdle

A proposal to turn a former shoe store into a performing arts center for Nashua has received unanimous approval from the city Budget Review Committee.
The Tuesday hearing for the $15.5 million project featured a presentation and favorable testimony from city business owners. The Nashua Telegraph reports the proposal will have the city buy the former Alec's Shoe building and renovate the space into a 500- to 700-seat theater and event center, which will include about 9,000 square feet for retail space.
Peter Ramsey, the president and CEO of the Palace Theater in Manchester, says his organization generates about $10 million in revenue a year for Manchester.
The Palace Theater is a nonprofit that relies on fundraising and an endowment, much like the model recommended for Nashua.
