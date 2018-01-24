Celebrities

Nashua arts center proposal clears budget committee hurdle

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 01:20 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

A proposal to turn a former shoe store into a performing arts center for Nashua has received unanimous approval from the city Budget Review Committee.

The Tuesday hearing for the $15.5 million project featured a presentation and favorable testimony from city business owners. The Nashua Telegraph reports the proposal will have the city buy the former Alec's Shoe building and renovate the space into a 500- to 700-seat theater and event center, which will include about 9,000 square feet for retail space.

Peter Ramsey, the president and CEO of the Palace Theater in Manchester, says his organization generates about $10 million in revenue a year for Manchester.

The Palace Theater is a nonprofit that relies on fundraising and an endowment, much like the model recommended for Nashua.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

View More Video