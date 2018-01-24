Foreigners linked to Palestinians face Israeli visa troubles

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo, Kate Hamad, originally from Grimes, Iowa, sits with her children during an interview with The Associated Press in Ramallah, West Bank. Hamad doesn't dare leave Ramallah, fearing deportation if stopped at an Israeli checkpoint on the outskirts of the autonomous Palestinian city. Activists say Israel is making it harder for foreigners with ties to Palestinians to stay in the West Bank legally, rejecting more visa requests or issuing them for shorter period. Israel denies it’s adopted tougher rules. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo