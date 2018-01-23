Spain launches evasion probe of singer Shakira's taxes

FILE - In this March 28, 2017 file photo, Colombian singer Shakira smiles before a press conference for a charity event at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Judicial authorities in Spain said on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 pop music star Shakira is under investigation for possible tax evasion during the three years before she officially moved to Barcelona. Shakira switched residences in 2015 from Bahamas to Barcelona, where she lives with her partner, Barca soccer player Gerard Pique, and the couple’s two sons. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo