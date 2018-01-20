A United States Park Police officer post a sign informing of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closing at an entrance to the ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be closed Saturday "due to a lapse in appropriations." Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline.
A United States Park Police officer post a sign informing of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closing at an entrance to the ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be closed Saturday "due to a lapse in appropriations." Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline. Mary Altaffer AP Photo
A United States Park Police officer post a sign informing of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island closing at an entrance to the ferry, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. The National Park Service announced that the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island would be closed Saturday "due to a lapse in appropriations." Late Friday, the Senate failed to approve legislation to keep the government from shutting down after the midnight deadline. Mary Altaffer AP Photo

Celebrities

Shutdown divides services into essential and non-essential

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press

January 20, 2018 11:40 PM

WASHINGTON

Closed attractions like the Statue of Liberty and suspended services such as the American Forces Network are examples of victims of the government shutdown.

Federal services fall into two categories during a shutdown, essential and non-essential. Essential services such as the mail and Social Security checks continue. Non-essential services like processing of new veterans benefits claims are suspended until funding is restored.

The air traffic control system stays up and running, as do the FBI, Customs and Border Protection and veterans hospitals. Active-duty troops will stay at their posts during a shutdown. But those serving abroad and expecting the American Forces Network to broadcast radio and television programming will miss the NFL playoffs.

Almost half the 2 million civilian federal workers will be barred from doing their jobs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

View More Video