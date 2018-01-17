The Latest: Experts say escape tough for captive children

More Videos 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 0:44 Police search for two men after teen was shot in the leg 1:18 Baseline view: See photos from Wichita State’s stunning loss to SMU 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 0:48 Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge 3:35 Wichita State players give props to Southern Methodist 5:21 Gregg Marshall reveals what SMU did to beat his team at home 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 0:36 What's the difference between a tornado siren and an air attack siren? 1:03 Maize earns statement win against talented Southeast side Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California parents arrested for holding 13 children captive The parents of 13 children found locked up in a California home are each being held on $9 million bail and could face charges including torture and child endangerment. The parents of 13 children found locked up in a California home are each being held on $9 million bail and could face charges including torture and child endangerment. Meta Viers McClatchy

The parents of 13 children found locked up in a California home are each being held on $9 million bail and could face charges including torture and child endangerment. Meta Viers McClatchy