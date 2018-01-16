FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1977 file photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, left, points out a sign in the crowd to U.S. Rep. Tom Luken, D-Ohio, at dedication ceremonies for a new bus terminal area in downtown Cincinnati. The former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring young politicians such as Jerry Springer has died. Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1977 file photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, left, points out a sign in the crowd to U.S. Rep. Tom Luken, D-Ohio, at dedication ceremonies for a new bus terminal area in downtown Cincinnati. The former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring young politicians such as Jerry Springer has died. Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Funeral services set for former Ohio congressman, mayor

January 16, 2018 11:05 PM

Funeral services are set for a former Democratic Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who died last week at the age of 92.

A visitation for Thomas Luken is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. Xavier Church in downtown Cincinnati. It will be followed by a Memorial Mass at 12:30 p.m.

Luken mentored many young politicians, including former Cincinnati mayor and current TV talk show host Jerry Springer and current Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Luken's time as a U.S. House member for 15 years in the 1970s and 80s was bookended by stints on the City Council. He also served as a federal prosecutor.

