Funeral services set for former Ohio congressman, mayor

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1977 file photo, U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, left, points out a sign in the crowd to U.S. Rep. Tom Luken, D-Ohio, at dedication ceremonies for a new bus terminal area in downtown Cincinnati. The former Ohio congressman and Cincinnati mayor who was a Democratic force in a decades-long political career and known for mentoring young politicians such as Jerry Springer has died. Luken's son, Charlie Luken, told reporters that his father passed away Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. AP Photo)