FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television show 'Eat the World' in New York. In Florida, a television producer for "Emeril's Florida" show is fighting a subpoena from legislators seeking records detailing how the show spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. Producer Pat Roberts asked a federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, to block the subpoena. Photo by Brian Ach

Emeril TV producer fighting subpoena from Florida House

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 12:23 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A television producer for one of Emeril Lagasse's cooking shows is fighting a subpoena to turn over financial records to the Florida House of Representatives.

Lawmakers are asking for years of records detailing how the show "Emeril's Florida" spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. The legislators want to know how much Lagasse was paid.

The House demanded last week that producer Pat Roberts and his company turn over records by Tuesday or risk hefty fines and even jail. Roberts has sued in federal court to block release of the records. Lawyers for Roberts contend he could be sued if the information is revealed.

Visit Florida paid at least $10 million over a five-year period for the show. The show aired on The Cooking Channel.

