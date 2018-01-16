Emeril TV producer fighting subpoena from Florida House

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television show 'Eat the World' in New York. In Florida, a television producer for "Emeril's Florida" show is fighting a subpoena from legislators seeking records detailing how the show spent millions of dollars it received from the state's tourism agency. Producer Pat Roberts asked a federal judge on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, to block the subpoena. Photo by Brian Ach