Melania Trump's fashion style true to her Europe roots

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, First lady Melania Trump addresses a luncheon at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York. Slovenian-born Melania Trump has been unafraid to go against her husband’s “America First” agenda and stay true to her roots, if there’s a message to be taken from her bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe in 2017. Craig Ruttle AP Photo