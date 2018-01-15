SpongeBob-inspired comedy filmed in Hawaii hits Amazon Prime

A comedy film shot entirely on the Big Island has made its way to Amazon Prime's video streaming website.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Friday that the film is titled, "Spit: The Story of a Caveman and a Chicken." It was produced by Big Island residents Jonathan Stimac and Ryan Johnston.
Stimac says the comedy was inspired by a "SpongeBob Squarepants" episode that featured live-action black-and-white clips depicting cavemen.
Very little speaking occurs in the film. Johnston says it was intended to tell a very simple story augmented by stunning footage of the Big Island's natural beauty.
The film follows a caveman portrayed by Kona actor Jesse Logan and his companion chicken.
The film won a Gold Kahuna at the Honolulu Film Awards in 2013.
