NYC to keep controversial statues but add historical markers

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, the Christopher Columbus statue at Manhattan's Columbus Circle, center, is shown from a view inside the Time Warner Center, in New York. A commission created to figure out what to do with controversial statues and monuments on New York City property has recommended that most be kept where they are with historical markers added to give additional context. The commission was criticized for the idea that statues like those of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle could be removed. Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo