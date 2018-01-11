Celebrities

The Latest: Student discipline bill author heads off critics

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 09:26 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Latest on a bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality for students (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

The author of a bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality for students and allow teachers to pursue student suspensions is trying to head off criticism in front of a legislative committee.

Republican Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt told the Assembly Judiciary Committee during a hearing Thursday that discipline in schools is slipping because administrators are trying to follow a failed social justice agenda. He says students need consequences.

Under the bill, police would have to notify the school whenever they arrest a student for a violent crime before the next school day begins. School administrators would have to notify the student's teachers as soon as possible.

Teachers could ask school boards to suspend students if administrators won't do it. They would also have the right to inspect a student's behavioral records and end their contracts without penalty if students attack them. Administrators would have to report any violent incident perpetrated by a student to police.

Opponents say will only put more children in jail.

8:25 a.m.

A legislative committee is set to take public comments on a Republican bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality.

Wisconsin juvenile criminal records are automatically sealed right now. Under the bill, police would have to notify the school whenever they arrest a student for a violent crime before the next school day begins. School administrators would have to notify the student's teachers as soon as possible.

Teachers could ask school boards to suspend students if administrators won't do it. They would also have the right to inspect a student's behavioral records and end their contracts without penalty if students attack them.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the bill for Thursday. Sixteen groups have registered in opposition. No groups have registered in support.

