Prosecutors won't charge Polanski after molestation report

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old. Jarek Praszkiewicz, File AP Photo