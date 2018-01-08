FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old. Jarek Praszkiewicz, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski tells reporters he can "breath with relief" after a Polish judge ruled that the law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor, in Krakow, Poland. Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975, when she was 10 years old, because the allegations are too old. Jarek Praszkiewicz, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Prosecutors won't charge Polanski after molestation report

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:48 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney's office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

The latest allegations were reported to police in October. The woman said she was molested during a photo shoot in 1975 after Polanski had her pose nude.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said the allegations are untrue.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

View More Video