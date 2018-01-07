The Patriots are rested, recharged and rankled

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up a Super Bowl trophy along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, and team owner Robert Kraft, left, during a rally in Boston to celebrate a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. The Patriots say a report suggesting a rift involving Kraft, Belichick and Brady is "flat-out inaccurate." The three released a joint statement Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, hours after an ESPN report, citing undisclosed sources, detailed an array of tension. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo