Celebrities

ESPN says Trump interview during CFP title game unlikely

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

January 07, 2018 05:32 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

An ESPN executive says the network has been in contact with the White House about interviewing President Donald Trump during the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night, but indications are it will not happen.

Trump plans to attend the Alabama-Georgia game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We're still taking to the White House. I don't get the sense he's going to do an interview," Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for events and studio programs, said Sunday. "We will, obviously, show him at the game when we see where he is sitting."

Trump criticized ESPN in October in response to "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill tweeting the president was a "white supremacist."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Druley says requesting an interview with Trump is not an attempt to reconcile past issues the White House has had with ESPN.

"It don't think that's necessary," Druley said. "It's the president. The president shows up at a sporting event, ideally, you document it and you'd like to talk to him. I don't think this president makes it any different quite honestly. I don't think we have a need to mend fences."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017
Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one' 0:54

Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

View More Video