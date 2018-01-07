Oprah, 'Three Billboards' triumph at black-draped Globes

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at a ceremony is being held under the cloud of the sexual misconduct scandal that started with several high-profile actresses accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. Many actresses say they are planning to wear black Sunday to show solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse. Photo by Chris Pizzello