Group tries to save Frank Lloyd Wright building in Montana

This recent but undated photo shows demolition of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building underway in Whitefish, Mont. Currently the work is being done on the inside, though the sign that stood on the exterior has been taken down. The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy is trying to prevent the commercial building in northwestern Montana designed by the famed architect from being demolished. The Chicago-based conservancy is trying to find someone to pay $1.7 million for the former medical center, designed by Wright in 1958, a year before he died. The Daily Inter Lake via AP Brenda Ahearn