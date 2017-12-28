Franken says he's leaving Senate but not giving up voice

Outgoing U.S. Sen. Al Franken speaks about his accomplishments and thanks his team, as his eight years in the Senate are set to come to an end soon, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in Minneapolis. Franken says he may be leaving office, but he's not giving up his voice. Franken announced his plans to resign earlier this month amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations. He'll officially step down on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Star Tribune via AP Glen Stubbe