School virtual shooter training program aimed at survival

In this undated frame from video, Tamara Griffith, a chief engineer for a computer-based simulator that can be used to train people on how to react during an active shooter situation, says the goal is to teach teachers to respond as first responders. Using cutting-edge video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario. The training center is housed at the University of Central Florida in Orlando and offers numerous role-playing opportunities that can be used to train anyone in the world with a computer. Joshua Replogle AP Photo