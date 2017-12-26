Suicide, sexual misconduct topped Massachusetts news in 2017

File - In this April 14, 2017 file still image from video, Aaron Hernandez, center, is hugged by defense attorney Ronald Sullivan in court in Boston, after being found not guilty of murder in the 2012 shootings of two men in a drive-by shooting in Boston. Second from right is his Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, his fiancee. Just days later, Hernandez hanged himself in the prison cell where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. WHDH-TV via AP, Pool, File)