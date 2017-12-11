FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. A person familiar with Comcast’s thinking says the cable company is no longer in discussions to buy pieces of 21st Century Fox. This person was not permitted to discuss the matter for the record.
Celebrities

Comcast reportedly no longer in deal talks with Fox

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer

December 11, 2017 06:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

Citing a Comcast statement, the Wall Street Journal reported that the cable company is no longer in discussions to buy pieces of 21st Century Fox . That could open the door to a Disney bid.

Comcast declined to provide its statement to the Associated Press.

A person familiar with the situation, who was not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, confirmed the end of negotiations.

The Journal said Disney is currently talking with Fox and that a deal could be announced this week. Fox declined to comment.

Disney is planning to launch its own streaming services as a way of contending with changes in the entertainment industry and deep-pocketed tech companies that are building their own video divisions. Buying parts of Fox could give it more material to stream.

