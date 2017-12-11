Celebrities

Singer Gwen Stefani to wrap up Super Bowl week performances

The Associated Press

December 11, 2017 06:44 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PRIOR LAKE, Minn.

Pop singer Gwen Stefani will close out a star-studded Super Bowl week in Minnesota.

The three-time Grammy winner will headline at Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Stefani is the final headliner. Other acts at Club Nomadic include The Chainsmokers on Thursday, Feb. 1; Ellie Goulding and Norwegian electronic dance music artist DJ Kygo on Friday, Feb. 2; and Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Stefani joins a growing list of performers who will be in Minnesota during Super Bowl week. Others include Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at Nomadic Live! on Super Saturday Night. Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will perform a Prince tribute as part of a series of free concerts.

___

This version of the story corrects the spelling of Stefani's last name in the headline.

