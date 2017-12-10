Will misconduct scandals make men wary of women at work?

FILE - In a Feb. 3, 2015, file photo, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg is photographed at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Some women, and men, worry that the same climate that's emboldening women to speak up about harassment could backfire by making some men wary of female colleagues. Sandberg recently wrote that she hoped the outcry over misconduct doesn't "have the unintended consequence of holding women back." Eric Risberg, File AP Photo