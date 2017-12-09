FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2017, file photo, actor John Boyega poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Detroit', in London. After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles, Boyega is apparently on his way. Publicist Lindsay Galin tells The Associated Press that Boyega’s flight did take off Saturday morning, Dec. 9, 2017, and that he was “on schedule” to make Saturday night’s event.
Boyega escapes Atlantas snow, will make 'Last Jedi' premiere

The Associated Press

December 09, 2017 06:45 PM

NEW YORK

After tweeting that snow in Atlanta might keep him from making the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiere in Los Angeles, actor John Boyega has apparently landed, just without his luggage.

Publicist Lindsay Galin told The Associated Press that Boyega's flight did take off Saturday morning and that he was "on schedule" to make Saturday night's event. Early in the day, Boyega had tweeted from Atlanta: "Looks like no one's leaving!" and "I actually NEED a pilot." A snow storm led to hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Boyega tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had arrived in Los Angeles, but his luggage didn't arrive with him.

Boyega's earlier tweets prompted a flurry of Star Wars jokes and memes online, including one from a fan who suggested Harrison Ford fly him to the premiere. Ford, a licensed pilot, co-starred with Boyega in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The British actor plays Finn, a former Stormtrooper who escapes the First Order to join the Resistance, in the latest installment the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise.

