Prosecutors: No charges against conductor James Levine

FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox., Mass. Longtime Metropolitan Opera conductor Levine has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and says he wants to resume his work "with full concentration and inspiration." "As understandably troubling as the accusations noted in recent press accounts are, they are unfounded," Levine said in a statement issued Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to The New York Times . "As anyone who truly knows me will attest, I have not lived my life as an oppressor or an aggressor." The opera suspended Levine on Sunday after the Times published accounts from three of the accusers who say that Levine sexually abused them when they were teenagers. A fourth accuser later came forward. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo