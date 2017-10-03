Horror and heartbreak: Stars react to Las Vegas shooting

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Pause 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 3:23 Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 0:38 Burger tour stopped at Jack’s Coffee Shop 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

