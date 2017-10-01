Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 1979 file photo, San Francisco 49ers running back O.J. Simpson is escorted from the field by police after the final NFL football game of his career against in the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Simpson retired from football after the 1979 season, later being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and beginning careers in acting and football broadcasting. A Nevada prison official said early Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery. AP Photo, File)